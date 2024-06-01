The Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) can't have serious championship aspirations this season, as they currently have +10000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA title. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Wednesday, December 6 at the Detroit Pistons, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +10000 17th Bet $100 to win $10000 To Make the Finals +5000 - Bet $100 to win $5000 To Make the Playoffs -250 - Bet $250 to win $100

Grizzlies Standings Information

Team Games Back 6 Dallas Mavericks 4.00 7 Los Angeles Lakers 4.00 8 New Orleans Pelicans 5.00 9 Los Angeles Clippers 6.00 10 Houston Rockets 6.00 11 Golden State Warriors 6.50 12 Utah Jazz 8.50 13 Portland Trail Blazers 9.00 14 Memphis Grizzlies 10.00 15 San Antonio Spurs 12.00

Grizzlies Team Stats

The Grizzlies have gone 5-14 on the season so far.

The Grizzlies are 1-8 at home, 4-6 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.

The Grizz have gone 3-4 when playing as the favorite, with a pair of wins (2-10) when listed as underdogs.

Although the Grizzlies have picked up three wins when favored by more than three points this season (3-2), they left winless in all two games when they were favored by three or fewer points.

While the Grizz have picked up two wins as underdogs by more than three points this season (2-7), they have come up short in all three games as underdogs by three points or fewer.

Grizzlies' Top Players

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Desmond Bane, who scores 23.8 points and distributes 5.2 assists per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 19.6 points a contest.

Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bane and Jackson lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Bane leading the team in steals by averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson in blocks, averaging 1.8 per contest.

